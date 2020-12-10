Youth group offers Operation Helping Hand

Operation Helping Hand – a youth-run grassroots coalition born out of the COVID-19 pandemic – is kickstarting its final community support project of the year, Operation Giving Tree.
The project is based on traditional giving tree programs but is available virtually due to shelter-in-place restrictions.
“We will be working to support 72 very special children from the Village Community Resource Center (VCRC) by brightening their holiday with toys and clothes,” said Damanpreet Singh, the group’s founder. “We are currently running it virtually, with home/curbside pickup as the method of collecting donations, so as to reduce the spread of COVID-19 while still benefitting children in need.”
The group has also installed a giving tree in the Christmas tree lot located at The Streets of Brentwood last week, and Singh said he and his fellow Helping Hand members appreciate the community support thus far.
Singh, a 19-year-old Brentwood resident, is currently taking a leave of absence from Stanford University, where he was studying computer science and political science. After struggling to stay focused during Zoom classes this spring and fall, Singh said he decided to take a break with plans to go back in the near future and attend school on campus.
“Right now, I want to invest back into my community,” he said. “I am a big believer in the boomerang effect, where you go to college and then come back and help your community, and so that’s what I’m trying to do with this leave of absence right now. It’s an in-between plan. I’m not done with college, but I have this time, so I want to maximize that.”
Singh founded Operation Helping Hand in the spring after seeing so many people concerned over food security when shelter-in-place orders closed down nonessential businesses, causing a loss of income for many families. Until that time, Singh’s community work had focused on affordable housing and restorative justice, but he decided to gather some friends and work on long-term solutions to end hunger in his community.
“We are trying not to be a short-term charity, we are trying to develop long-term mutual aid programs,” he explained. “We started out with food drives, and that’s a great option, but that doesn’t end hunger.”
Singh said working with VCRC was an easy choice, as he and other members of Helping Hand had volunteered there in the past. As someone who has benefitted from community centers like the VCRC, Singh said he wants to support resources like it as well.
Jose Rizo, VCRC program director, said his organization appreciates everything Operation Helping Hand has done for the community.
“They have assisted us with providing canned and other shelf stable food items for one of our weekly food distributions,” said Rizo. “One of their participants also made a donation that went to the purchase of a Chromebook that was provided to a family in need, in addition to her own slightly used tech donation . . . this is not a time to look at party affiliations, and our community could benefit so much.”
Singh said he hopes to see his group continue to grow and flourish with the help of the local community.
“We are really community-powered, but fortunately Brentwood is a really good community, and everyone here is super giving,” he said.
For more information, to donate, or to participate in Operation Giving Tree, visit https://helpinghandoperati.wixsite.com/handshelp, call 510-972-8491 or email helpinghandoperation@gmail.com.
The Village Community Resource Center is located at 633 Village Drive in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-626-7892 or visit https://www.vcrcbrentwoodca.org/.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.