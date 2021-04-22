“Power to the youth.” The phrase may not be widely known, but young journalists have started to pave the way for a new generation’s voices to be heard and amplified. Youth-led magazines are a form of expression that young journalists have gravitated to, hoping that their views will reach the masses.
Among the group of journalists in youth-led magazines is Aamir Haq, a class of 2022 Heritage High School student. Haq has written for a diverse range of publications, including the Health Occupations Students of America newsletter and Velvet Fields Magazine, a youth-founded magazine that publishes content aimed at “Gen Z.” By working in an environment with students who have similar interests and ages, Haq has been able to experience journalism from a new perspective.
“Instead of being forced to write in order to impress or appeal to older generations, younger people can actually ‘let loose’ and not put a filter on their ideas in a youth-led organization,” explained Haq, when asked about his experience in youth-led publications.
While Haq has taken a contemporary approach to media, he has still been able to learn vital lessons relevant to traditional journalism. Deadlines, copy editing and collaboration between writers have sparked Haq’s passion for journalism. In youth-led media collectives, Haq has been introduced to formal journalism with creative freedom.
“Writing seems more daunting than it actually is. You aren’t tied to a prompt or even a central theme. You can write about whatever you want, from how your day was to how you feel about the world...Journalism gives you creative freedom, so don’t let your preconceived notions about writing influence what you have to say,” advised Haq about key takeaways he has gained in his journalism career.
Haq is not alone in the shift toward a newer approach in journalism. Alyana Santillana hosts the podcast “We Met on the Web” and writes pop culture, political and creative writing content for the Voices of Gen Z publication, an organization dedicated to amplifying the voices of the youth. Santillana has a unique position in a youth-led organization, with her ability to represent the younger generations’ opinions.
“I think my perspective is very generic and is relatively the same as others in our generation. I’ve written about AP classes, college admissions and “Grey’s Anatomy,” which are things that many teenagers are familiar with. However, I think the purpose of being a Gen Z journalist is to amplify my voice. We have these feelings and perspectives, but very few of us are given a platform to share them,” stated Santillana.
Though working in a journalism-related organization provides experience, Santillana views journalism as an outlet for repressed voices. Among youth eager to tackle complex issues, journalism is a medium to share views on a platform created by youth and for youth.
“Just write! Write for fun, write poetry, write a journal. And if writing isn’t your thing, I still encourage you to express yourself some other way. Our generation in particular hasn’t had it the easiest, we’re always being talked over, and just finding an outlet for your feelings is freeing,” said Santillana, encouraging her peers to find a freeing form of expression.
Young journalists such as Santillana and Haq continue to explore uncharted territory with youth-led collectives. By using their passion for writing and expression, young journalists are opening new avenues for youth voices to be heard and prioritized.
To access Santillana’s podcast and articles, visit https://www.voicesofgenz.com/home/categories/alyana-santillana and https://www.voicesofgenz.com/podcast.
To access Haq’s writing, visit https://www.velvetfieldsmag.com.
– Olivia Johnson
Heritage High School
