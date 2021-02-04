Youth summit goes virtual

The Sister Cities International California Youth Leadership Summit will be streamed worldwide on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 2 to 5 p.m.
This California statewide summit is led by youth for youth, focusing on issues that high school and college students are concerned with under the theme of Peace, Kindness and Cooperation. Panel session topics include world peace and cooperation, racial and gender equity, climate change and sustainability and coping with the pandemic. The event will end with an International forum of students from around the world and there will be thousands of youth joining the interactive audience from over 100 countries.
Guest moderators include former NFL quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst Mark Sanchez; professional surfer/upcoming Olympian Kanoa Igarashi; Guinness World Record Holding Mountaineer Marin Minamiya; British Consul General in Los Angeles Emily Cloke, Los Angeles Deputy Mayor for International Affairs Nina Hachigian and Anaheim City Council Member / Cal State Long Beach Associate Professor Dr. Jose Moreno.
The California Youth Leadership Summit is organized by the Sister Cities International Southern and Northern California Chapters. Sister Cities International was founded in 1956 by President Dwight Eisenhower for the purpose of bringing about peace throughout the world through citizen diplomacy. It is free to join the California Youth Leadership Summit’s interactive audience. Register at www.californiasummit.org.
