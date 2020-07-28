There’s a bright spot on the horizon for local fans of live community theater.
Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble will present live Zoom performances of Joe Landry’s "Vintage Hitchcock - A Live Radio Play" in early August.
Both performers and members of the Ghostlight Creative Team were saddened when they had to cancel their play festival, Festival 10 in March, and their planned summer production of “Big the Musical,” but given the pandemic, there simply was no other option. But like so many in the theater industry, they believed strongly that “the show must go on,” even if it needs to be a different show.
“We knew we needed to continue ‘keepin’ the light on’ live theatre in this community; it’s literally our motto,” said Ghostlight Artistic Director Helen Dixon. “We reviewed a number of shows to see which of them would translate well to a Zoom environment, and it was clear that VINTAGE HITCHCOCK would fit the bill.”
Although this performance will be virtual, Dixon and the cast and crew have been working hard to ensure that audience members will still have a theatrical experience.
“Those who attend our shows have come to expect that we bring the whole package together, with an outstanding cast, as well as everything else that makes for a great show — costumes, props, sound effects, music. I think everyone will be really impressed with what we’ve been able to achieve,” said Dixon.
The Zoom performances will be on Aug. 6, 7 and 8, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m. The show will not be recorded so you must watch live and advanced registration is required.
To register and for additional information, visit http://ghostlightte.org/.
