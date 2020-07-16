The annual Kids Fishing Derby in Oakley will go on this year, but with some changes.
The derby is for children ages 2 to 15, and there is no fee to register. The modified Kids Fishing Derby allows for children to fish anywhere that is permissible by law between July 18 to Aug. 1. Simply catch a fish during this time period, snap a photo and register on the website at www.oakleyinfo.com.
Be sure to visit the Department of Fish and Wildlife website at www.wildlife.ca.gov for helpful information, rules and laws regarding fishing in California. Fishing sites include the Antioch/Oakley pier off Bridgehead Road in Oakley, the pier at Big Break Regional Park in Oakley, lakes and other areas of the Delta.
The deadline to register and submit your photo is Aug. 2. Five winners will be chosen at random and will receive a prize package including fishing gear.
Participants and parents/guardians must observe all COVID-19 health protocols including directives for facemasks, social distancing and hand washing.
For more information, call Cindy at 925-625-7044 or email coelho@ci.oakley.ca.us.
