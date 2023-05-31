Going on vacation? Where to board your Pet

With summer vacation fast approaching, many families may be looking ahead to vacations out of town or out of state. While many pet lovers certainly may wish they could take their pets with them, many times it is not possible. Consequently, those family vacations may or may not include furry loved ones at home.
When it is not possible or practical to include their pets in their out-of-town plans, a range of local places can provide boarding services for pets if individuals or families plan to get away this summer, be it for a weekend, few days, or a couple of weeks.
The City of Brentwood offers several places for pet boarding.
Camp Bow Wow
Camp Bow Wow at 103 Technology Court, Suite F, has been open since 2000, and offers spacious indoor and outdoor play yards along with luxury suites that also include 24/7 web cameras with their own separate ventilation systems.
Overnight boarding is $62 per night, while the luxury suites are $95. A 50 percent deposit will be collected at the time of making the reservation. Boarding during major holidays and peak times are also subject to an additional $5 per night per dog, and require a three-night minimum stay. There are no additional charges for medication administration or other special requests.
“Pet owners usually board their pups for a weekend or a week-long vacation or trip,” said Bruna Weber, owner of Camp Bow Wow. “They love to access our webcams from anywhere on their phone or computer and watch their campers have fun in the play yards. We also offer discounts for households with two or more dogs.”
Camp Bow Wow also has a few requirements for pet parents wanting to board their dogs. Dogs must be spayed or neutered if they are over seven months old. Vaccinations for rabies, distemper, bordetella, and canine influenza must be up to date, and prospective campers must participate in the “pass the interview” day. Camp Bow Wow provides all-day play with other dogs, allowing dogs to have fun and get plenty of exercise during the day. It was designed by dog behavior experts to ensure dogs can play safely in a group setting.
Pet owners can expect hands-on meet-and-greet to evaluate a dog’s response to physical touch, one-on-one introduction with other regular campers, and slow introduction into an open-play environment. Campers are expected to stay for a minimum of three hours as part of the interview, but can let pets play all day for free. For details, call (925) 666-9663 or visit https://www.campbowwow.com/brentwood.
“As a helpful tip, we always recommend that pet parents bring their campers for day care a couple of times prior to overnight boarding,” added Weber. “That way, your pup will have plenty of time to get used to the environment and most importantly, understand that mom and dad are always coming back! That usually solves any regular issues with separation anxiety. After the second or third Camp Bow Wow visit, their pup is usually pulling their leash all the way through the parking lot in anticipation and excitement for another visit!”
Pets Frolic Inn
Pets Frolic Inn at 4071 Orwood Road, offers farm-style kennels as well as a bed and breakfast, a state of the art doggie daycare, as well as bath and spa services. Their services include a large outdoor play area with artificial grass, with space for dogs to run and play, along with an indoor, climate-controlled for rest time, snack time, and play time in the event of inclement weather. Vaccination requirements for dogs are for rabies every three years, distemper, hepatitis, leptospirosis, parvovirus, parainfluenza (DHLPP) and canine influenza every year, and Bortadella every six months.
Cats are required to be vaccinated for rabies every three years and feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, panleukopenia every year. Beginning June 1, the cost for dogs is $50 a day, while cats and birds are $30 a day, with a 10 percent discount for additional animals to be cared for. Checkout time is noon, and a two-night minimum is required over Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays. The Doggie Day Camp is $35 a day, with 10- and 20-day punch card services at $300 and $500, respectively. For details, call 925-634-4431 or visit http://www.petsfrolicinn.com.
Brentwood Pet Resort
The Brentwood Pet Resort has been serving the Brentwood area since 1997. Located at 600 Concord Ave., the Brentwood Pet Resort offers doggie “condos” for dogs of every size with playing of soft music, along with a senior area for elderly and timid dogs. Bedding, blankets, toys, and food are also provided, along with activities such as play time, pool time, and nature walks.
All pets must be clean and free from fleas upon arrival. The price includes $65 per pet per day for a doggie condo, and $75 for a doggie penthouse suite, which includes specialty plush beds with flat-screen TVs that show DOGTV during the day.
Vaccination requirements are DHLPP and rabies every 12 months or three years, Canine Influenza every year, and Bortadella every six months. For more information, call 925-634-7378 or visit https://www.brentwoodpetresort.com/.
Prissy’s Pampered Pets
“We keep it simple,” Mike Nilo of Prissy Pampered Pets says about his business.
NIlo and his wife, Sheila, have run their business out of their home since 2017, offering dog boarding, pet-sitting and dog walking services to local pet owners. While they take dogs into their home for boarding, one thing that sets them apart from other pet-care services on the list is their pet-sitting service in which they check on and care for pets without having to take them from the comfort of their own homes. The couple also create custom dog collars and leashes as well as tags that can be engraved.
For more information email prissyspamperedpets@outlook.com or call 925-586-8335.
Antioch Veterinary Hospital
In Antioch, the Antioch Veterinary Hospital provides boarding services for dogs and cats. The hospital has two locations: 5151 Deer Valley Road and 1432 West 10th Street.
The hospital offers separate boarding areas for both dogs and cats, veterinary supervision for pets with ongoing health issues, along with an outdoor play area for dogs, a cat room with a large kitty condo allowing cats to play, climb, and stretch, pheromone diffusers to help animals relax, as well as animal-friendly music playing at a low volume. For details, call 925-757-2800 or visit https://antiochvet.com/.
The pet boarding market was valued at $19.5 billion in 2021, with dogs accounting for $11.1 billion, and is projected to reach $35.8 billion in 2031 with a compound annual growth rate of 6.4 percent, according to Allied Market Research. It said the growth can be attributed to growing trends in pet ownership as well as in pet humanization and the need and importance of play sessions and exercise, while also reducing behavioral problems such as excessive licking, barking, chewing, digging, and other anxiety-related behaviors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.