To Nokomis Gonzalez, Monique Gonzalez
Since babyhood, childhood, you have spent much time with my little Brother.
He always spoke of you as his granddaughters.
He knew he could call you at any time by telephone. That pleased him.
I appreciate and my little brother was so grateful for the surprise gathering you gave him in April 2021.
With Much LOVE
To the two beautiful young ladies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.