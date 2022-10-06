To Nokomis Gonzalez, Monique Gonzalez

Since babyhood, childhood, you have spent much time with my little Brother.

He always spoke of you as his granddaughters.

He knew he could call you at any time by telephone. That pleased him.

I appreciate and my little brother was so grateful for the surprise gathering you gave him in April 2021.

With Much LOVE

To the two beautiful young ladies

