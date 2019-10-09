The dominant Heritage girls golf team won its seventh straight Bay Valley Athletic League title in a 249-287 win over Liberty. The squad, which finished 10-0, was led by Aiyanna Co and Kendall Overgaard.
Heritage girls golf team clinches Bay Valley Athletic League title
