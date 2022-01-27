While preventing this type of criminal activity is impossible, local officials and leaders have some tips and advice for vehicle owners:
– park vehicles inside locked garages whenever possible or in well-lit areas.
– motion-activated deterrents, such as exterior surveillance cameras outside homes are also recommended, along with camera floodlights or sirens covering the areas where vehicles are parked.
–If a car is left outside, use a car alarm system that detects vibration or significant movement.
–vehicle owners to inscribe the catalytic converters with the vehicle identification number (VIN), as police departments often are able to recover catalytic converters, but they have no means of matching them to a specific vehicle to return them.
"This is very helpful in alerting others it was stolen and makes it much easier for law enforcement to identify the rightful owner," added Brentwood Police Lt. Walter O'Grodnick. "Some car dealers and vehicle maintenance and repair shops offer this service."
– have a mechanic weld the catalytic converters to the vehicle’s frame, making it harder for thieves to steal. Thieves often prefer taking the easier route and taking the path of least resistance, so placing an additional barrier may help prevent a theft altogether, officials and experts said.
"There are products on the market, and home remedies, involving welding, that essentially encase the catalytic converters in place," added Oakley City Manager Joshua McMurray. “The cages are not 100 percent effective, but they provide an excellent deterrent, and anything that can be done to stifle them typically bodes well for the would-be victim."
McMurray acknowledged that while preventive devices could cost vehicle owners hundreds of dollars, that cost is easily reduced by the potential savings on having to replace a catalytic converter for thousands of dollars and the inconvenience of being without an operating vehicle for days, or even weeks.
"Our facility welds rebar along the length of the catalytic converter as far up to the engine as we can go and down to the muffler," added the mechanic from Brentwood Muffler & Auto Repair. "Rebar is hard on saw blades and will increase the amount of time it takes to cut through the thin exhaust pipes."
