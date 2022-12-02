Two Discovery Bay fixtures returned from a successful run at the 2022 World Food Championship in Dallas, Texas last month.

Robert Rose – owner of Discovery Bay wine bar Vin Alegro and food truck Foodie Call – once again teamed up with Michael Callahan, owner of Callahan’s Coffee and Cones and a director on the town’s Community Services District board. The pair placed 10th out of 50 teams in the seafood category. Joining the two men was also Rose’s 11-year-old son, Tony, who made his second appearance at the international competition.

“We enjoyed it, 100%,” Rose said of the experience on Nov. 9-13. “This year we beat out two Michelin star chefs. It was crazy, when we go and compete, we don’t really go to compete, we go to celebrate, because having the golden ticket you get when you qualify for this, is enough. It’s 50 of what are considered to be the best chefs in the world in each category and our goal was to be in the top 10 and then we made it.”

