Update 8/16/2020 6:30p.m. - A Cal Fire spokeperson has reported that the fire in Round Valley Regional Preserve has grown to 325 acres with no containment. The fire is burning in remote and difficult terrain. One heat-related injury to a firefighter was also been reported.
A series of Sunday morning fires ignited by lightning strikes in the Marsh Creek area have burned more than a hundred acres and fire crews from Alameda and Contra Costa counties are continuing to work to control the blazes.
"We got calls early this morning, around 5 or 6 a.m., for a number of different fires that were the result of lighting strikes," said Steve Aubert, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District fire marshal. "We've had three known incidents: one up along Marsh Creek and Deer Valley Road, one off of Briones and then one inside the park (Round Valley Regional Preserve). According to Aubert, the Marsh Creek and Briones fires are mostly contained but firefighters are continuing to fight the Round Valley blaze. Approximately 100 acres in Round Valley have been consumed so far.
"It (the fire) is deep inside the park and it does take a little bit of time to get the resources down into the park to be able to fight it effectively," said Aubert.
A large fire burns at least 100 acres in a remote part of Round Valley Regional Preserve, one of several fires ignited by early-morning lightning strikes in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. At least four confirmed fires in the area made up the Deer Zone Fire and drew local resources as well as two strike teams from across the county. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire burned along the top of a ridge between Briones Valley and Deer Valley roads, one of several fires ignited by early-morning lightning strikes in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. At least four confirmed fires in the area made up the Deer Zone Fire and drew local resources as well as two strike teams from across the county. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Charred vegetation marks the path of a fire near Marsh Creek and Deer Valley roads, one several fires ignited by early-morning lightning strikes in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. At least four confirmed fires in the area made up the Deer Zone Fire and drew local resources as well as two strike teams from across the county. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A large plume of smoke marks a fire burning west of Round Valley Regional Preserve, one several fires ignited by early-morning lightning strikes in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. At least four confirmed fires in the area made up the Deer Zone Fire and drew local resources as well as two strike teams from across the county. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Firefighters attack a vegetation fire near the intersection of Marsh Creek and Deer Valley roads, one of several fires ignited by early-morning lightning strikes in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. At least four confirmed fires in the area made up the Deer Zone Fire and drew local resources as well as two strike teams from across the county. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Firefighters pause to watch a Cal Fire air attack as they mop up hot spots from a fire that burned along a ridge between Briones Valley and Deer Valley roads, one several fires ignited by early-morning lightning strikes in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. At least four confirmed fires in the area made up the Deer Valley Complex and drew local resources as well as two strike teams from across the county. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A Cal Fire MD-87 drop retardant on one of several fires ignited by early-morning lightning strikes in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. At least four confirmed fires in the area made up the Deer Zone Fire and drew local resources as well as two strike teams from across the county. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A large fire burns at least 100 acres in a remote part of Round Valley Regional Preserve, one of several fires ignited by early-morning lightning strikes in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. At least four confirmed fires in the area made up the Deer Zone Fire and drew local resources as well as two strike teams from across the county. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A large plume of smoke marks a fire burning west of Round Valley Regional Preserve, one several fires ignited by early-morning lightning strikes in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. At least four confirmed fires in the area made up the Deer Zone Fire and drew local resources as well as two strike teams from across the county. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Firefighters attack a vegetation fire near the intersection of Marsh Creek and Deer Valley roads, one of several fires ignited by early-morning lightning strikes in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. At least four confirmed fires in the area made up the Deer Zone Fire and drew local resources as well as two strike teams from across the county. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Firefighters pause to watch a Cal Fire air attack as they mop up hot spots from a fire that burned along a ridge between Briones Valley and Deer Valley roads, one several fires ignited by early-morning lightning strikes in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. At least four confirmed fires in the area made up the Deer Valley Complex and drew local resources as well as two strike teams from across the county. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A Cal Fire MD-87 drop retardant on one of several fires ignited by early-morning lightning strikes in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. At least four confirmed fires in the area made up the Deer Zone Fire and drew local resources as well as two strike teams from across the county. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
This is a developing story.
