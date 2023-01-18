New Emporium owners plan grand opening on Jan. 20
BRENTWOOD The party is about to start. More entertainment is coming to downtown Brentwood.
Jeff Monser, the new owner of the Brentwood Emporium building, said recently, “We want to get people dancing in Brentwood and enjoying themselves.”
Monser and his partner, Dan Wade, are planning a grand opening of their new bar and concert venue at 561 First St. on Friday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m.
The two local music promoters just received their liquor permit and are hoping to finish their renovations in the large space in time for the opening. The Emporium will still serve food sold by the Guadalajara Taqueria restaurant at the site.
“We will be opening on Jan. 20th for our grand opening. We will have a DJ. This is a free event for all ages. We will have the NFL playoffs all weekend,” Monser said this week.
The Emporium will have 24 beers on tap as well as a full-service bar. But entertainment will be their biggest calling card. The new owners have produced the California Roots music and arts festival since 2010 in Monterey scheduled for May 25-28 this year. The festival draws up to 50,000 attendees every year.
Their company also produces concerts in San Luis Obispo and San Francisco.
Monser said in a recent interview that they plan to organize block parties with live music, comedy shows, salsa music and even disco. The facility will be approved for a capacity of 272 at first, which they hope to expand down the road. They will be limited to a 10 p.m. closing time at first.
The owners have already booked one of their first few shows: an acoustic guitar set with Mike Love and Aaron Borowitz on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.
For more details, see: www.facebook.com/BWoodEmporium
