In order to comply with shelter-in-place mandates restricting social gatherings, the Discovery Bay Community Foundation will host its opening day 2020 Cars and Coffee with a parade, Saturday, April 18.
The parade will start at 1 p.m. from the Boardwalk Grill parking lot and travel though Discovery Bay as drivers honk horns and wave at bystanders along the way.
Participants are invited to decorate their cars with a favorite sports team, American flags or any creative way. This free event is an opportunity for car enthusiasts to share their cherished rides, and every type of vehicle is welcome to tour. Motorcycles, Dune Buggies, street-legal golf carts are invited to join as well.
In the spirit of motoring camaraderie, join your friends and neighbors for this fun event.
Boardwalk Grill will sell food to customers before the parade takes off. For more information, email jim@dbcf.info.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.