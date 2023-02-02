Two local students have been named to the University of Alabama Dean’s List, and one local student has been named to the University of Alabama President’s List for the fall 2022 semester. The fall term runs from September to December.
- Kayla Pakulski of Brentwood
- Megan Corker of Discovery Bay
- Brenna Speasle of Discovery Bay
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 and above are named to the Dean’s List. Students who earn a grade-point average of 4.0 are named to the President’s List.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university.
