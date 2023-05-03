Erika Buxton knows the phrase “I’m sorry” all too well, especially as the mother of a son who is neurodivergent.
“I remember from when my son was little, I would take him someplace, he would have a meltdown, and I would be apologizing,” she said. “Apologizing all over myself, because nobody understood what was going on.”
Buxton is the new franchisee owner of the incoming “We Rock the Spectrum” gym on 2755 Lone Tree Way in Antioch, a gym designed specifically for neurodivergent kids.
“It’s designed purposefully not to be overwhelming,” Buxton said. “We’ve addressed the acoustics in the building and we’re changing out the light fixtures that are LED so you don’t get that buzzy sound that you get from fluorescent lights, which drives a lot of neurodivergent kids crazy.”
“We Rock the Spectrum” gyms include a zip line, zip box with a slide, a crash pit, climbing structures, a tunnel, a trampoline, a few swings, swivel rotators, and a rope bridge. It offers open play daily for parents to bring their kids to use the playground, along with a respite and break-time service and one-to-one attendance care designed to provide a break for families who have children with special needs and the indoor playground can be used for special events and birthday parties.
“When (her son) was little, there was really no place to take him because everything overstimulated him,” Buxton said. “There were too many kids, it was too loud. It wasn’t a safe environment for him. I want to give the community what I wish I had when he was little: equipment specifically designed to help kids regulate themselves emotionally.”
The franchise was founded in 2009 by Dina Kimmel, whose son was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. She installed occupational therapy equipment in her home that her son used daily, which helped him with his sensory processing disorder. From this, she opened the first actual “We Rock the Spectrum” gym a year later in Tarzana, in 2010. The franchise now has 30 locations across nine states in the last five years. The Antioch location is also the first in Northern California, with the rest of the California gyms located around Los Angeles, according to their website.
The franchise comes with a saying: “finally a place where you never have to say ‘I’m sorry.’” Buxton takes refuge in that statement considering her past experience and aims to project that when she plans to open her location in Antioch next month.
“Parents just don’t need to be embarrassed if their kid is having a sensory need,” she said. “There’s a calm place where they can go and help themselves and the parents can help them calm down.
“It’s just a place where families can come and have a joyful experience and the kids can learn, thrive, and grow.”
The gym provides more than just a place for neurodivergent kids to play. It will also provide programs for both the parents, kids, and even both to help everyone in dealing with their specific diagnosis and learning more about it. Buxton plans to create parent support groups and have educational speakers come in to share their experiences to help families who are new to dealing with a child who is neurodivergent.
“When I had my son, I didn’t even know what I didn’t know,” Buxton said. “There’s so much information out there now, but sometimes it can be hard to find exactly what’s going to work for your child.”
“The more comfortable the parents feel, the better they’re going to be able to parent their children.”
Buxton has not confirmed any pricing for the venue.
