The season change ushers in not only the cold but holidays full of merriment and tasty treats, and the residents of East County know exactly where to go to find the best.
Owned by a local family and nestled in the heart of Discovery Bay, this little coffee and ice cream shop serves up the sweets in style. Try a donut and ice cream sandwich or one of the many seasonal coffee flavors.
“Going to Callahan’s Coffee and Cones is a little like going back in time mixed with modern technology to create perfection,” said Discovery Bay resident Andrea Morrison. “When you walk in the door, the feeling of quality, freshness, community and the daily surprises of homemade flavors all bundled up in the cutest family-owned store.”
Located at 1555 Riverlake Road, Suite A, the shop is open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CallahansCC.
Head down to the farm the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29, to find Christmas trees have magically sprouted from the ground, Santa on-site to take free pictures with kids, hot chocolate, popcorn and barrels of candy in the country store. Gather around the fire pit to listen to songs and sip cocoa.
To find Santa’s hours and more information, visit bit.ly/smithfarmsanta.
Find a cozy spot to curl up with an espresso drink crafted with care. Built on the foundation of great coffee and second chances, the owners are dedicated to serving the community and offering equal employment opportunities. As specialty roasters, the team behind Big House Beans commits to serving coffee that’s as good as it smells.
“Big House Beans has yummy pastries and (my sons) LOVE their hot cocoa,” said customer Stevie Pruscha.
Big House Beans is located at 1155 Second St., Suite A, in Brentwood. For more information, visit www.bighousebeans.com.
Located in downtown Oakley in a restored historic building at 3530 Main St., this family-owned restaurant features an eclectic array of flavors from France and Hawaii — honoring both heritages of the husband and wife team behind the scenes. Touted as gourmet food at an affordable price, residents have already fallen in love.
“WOOOOWWWW!!! Finally someplace out here that has high-quality food, atmosphere and customer service,” said Morgan S. in an online review.
For more information, visit www.oakleybistro.com.
Another locally owned small business, the family behind Brentwood’s Sip and Scoop strives to cultivate a place for families. Serving rich gelato, Italian ice, espresso drinks, pastries and more, the beautifully decorated shop in downtown Brentwood has become an instant hit with those looking to satisfy a sweet craving.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/sipandscoopcalifornia.
