Adopt a pet: Meet Sarah

Sarah is a sweet, female Chihuahua, born July 12, 2013. Sarah is a wonderful little girl that loves to be given attention to. Sarah does enjoy going for her walks and car rides, and she is crate trained. She will do well in a home without small children. For more information, call 925-473-4642.

