Adopt a pet: Georgie and Jennie Feb 10, 2022 Feb 10, 2022 Updated 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Georgie and Jennie, a bonded pair born in September of last year, are in search of a forever home. The quiet pair are loving, a little shy and rely on one another to be brave. Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Georgie And Jennie Adopt A Pet East County Adopt A Pet Sign Up! Get local news in your email inbox Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Morning Update Daily news updates delivered at 6:00 a.m. keep you connected to your community. The ePress Digital Newspaper The digital version of your hometown weekly newspaper delivered Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Watch videos on the page, link to advertiser websites, and view slideshows! Manage your lists Promoted Events BBQ KING 2022 Sunday, February 13th, 2022 @ 10:10 am – 3:00 pm BOWLERO HARVEST PARK Promote your event to thousands of readers every day! Choose from these three promotions: Only $15.00 for 3 days, $30.00 for 7days, Best Deal 14 days for only $55.00 Sunday, January 1st, 2023 Search For Events By Date Facebook thepress.net
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.