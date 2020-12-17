Adopt a pet: Meet Amos and Evie

Amos (male) and Evie (female) are 14-week-old bonded brother and sister who will need to be adopted together. Evie is shy at first but once she is comfortable in her environment, she is a cuddle bug. Amos is more outgoing but can be shy when first meeting someone new. E-mail foster mom Christine at christineaslin@yahoo.com if you are interested in this sweet pair.
