Adopt a pet: Meet Ava and Bella

Little Ava is a beautiful, sweet girl with a brownish marble pattern on her coat. She will rub against your hand and leg when she wants more attention, and she has a soft purr. Bella is a gorgeous kitty. She is a tabby with some tortoiseshell coloring. She loves to have her head and back rubbed. These sisters were born on April 2, 2020. They are timid, but want attention very badly. They need to be adopted together, and will need patience as they adjust in their new home. For more information, email anangelrn@aol.com.
