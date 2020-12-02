Adopt a pet: Meet Bailey and Breezy

Bailey and Breezy are a bonded pair. and need to be adopted together. Bailey is a male black and white domestic short-haired kitten while Breezy is a female marble tabby. They are very sweet and playful and were born on 8-13-20. For more information please contact verleneanddavid@sbcglobal.net

