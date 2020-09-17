Adopt a pet: Meet Bambi

Bambi is a very smart and playful and male Chihuahua born September 9, 2019. He weighs about 12.5 lbs. Bambi is a very loving dog who enjoys playing with his toys. He would do great in a home with another playful dog and with kids over the age of 7 who can play with him. He will be a great companion to his next owner and is ready to find his forever home. For more information call, 925-473-4642.

