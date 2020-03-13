Adopt a pet: Meet BeBe

BeBe is a sweet and loving female Miniature Poodle that was born 10/14/12. She is shy around the other dogs and a little skittish around small children.  This little girl just wants to be close to you at all times and will need to go to a home that has the time to give her the attention she craves.  For more information call: (925) 473-4642.

