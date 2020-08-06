Adopt a pet: Meet Blossom and Keana

These two girls are bonded and will need to be adopted together. Blossom was born on April 8, 2020 and is a precious little girl. Her best friend Keana (orange collar) was born on April 18, 2020 and is a real sweetie. For more information please email verleneanddavid@sbcglobal.net.

