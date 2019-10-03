Adopt a pet: Meet Boots and Diego

Boots and his equally adorable brother, Diego, are looking for their forever home together. They have been with their foster since they were 1-2 weeks old. They are 5 months old, neutered, up to date on shots and microchipped. Contact verleneanddavid@sbcglobal.net for more information.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags