Adopt a Pet: Meet Boots and Kitty

Boots and Kitty

Boots and his sister, Kitty, are 9 weeks old and ready for their forever home. They are a bonded pair and would love to go together. They are good with dogs, other cats and kids. For more information, contact their foster at eltzrothk@icloud.com.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags