Adopt a pet: Meet Buster

This little boy, a classic marble tabby, is very sweet, but shy. He loves to be held and loved on, but doesn’t initiate the contact. His tail has been broken in two places, making a perfect square! Veterinarian says this is fine and doesn’t have to be removed. He is a gentle 4 months old boy. For more information please email verleneanddavid@sbcglobal.net.

