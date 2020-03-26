Adopt a pet: Meet Buzz and Tucker

Buzz and Tucker were born Nov. 24, 2019, and are both male. They are a bonded pair that will need to be adopted together. More information about these two can be received by contacting verleneanddavid@sbcglobal.net.

