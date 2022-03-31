Adopt a pet: Meet Carina Mar 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Looking for a playful, loving, lap cat … Carina is your newest family member. She purrs, wants to be near you and just wants to be loved. Please contact nancy.eccchalo@gmail.com to meet Carina. Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story! Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Adopt A Pet Pet Carina Cat Purr Contact × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Sign Up! Get local news in your email inbox Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Morning Update Daily news updates delivered at 6:00 a.m. keep you connected to your community. The ePress Digital Newspaper The digital version of your hometown weekly newspaper delivered Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Watch videos on the page, link to advertiser websites, and view slideshows! Manage your lists Promoted Events Promote your event to thousands of readers every day! Choose from these three promotions: Only $15.00 for 3 days, $30.00 for 7days, Best Deal 14 days for only $55.00 Sunday, January 1st, 2023 Search For Events By Date Facebook thepress.net
