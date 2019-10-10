Adopt a pet: Meet Cheerio

Cheerio is a male terrier born Aug. 1, 2018. He is a loving, playful boy who had a rough start in life. After being mauled by another dog, he had to have one of his front legs amputated. Cheerio has adapted well to his situation and runs around in the yard with other dogs. He is very active and would do best with a playmate in his new home. For more information, email contacthalo@yahoo.com.
Top Story
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Morning Update
Daily news updates delivered at 6:00 a.m. keep you connected to your community.
The ePress Digital Newspaper
The digital version of your hometown weekly newspaper delivered Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Watch videos on the page, link to advertiser websites, and view slideshows!
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.