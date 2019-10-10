Adopt a pet: Meet Cheerio

Cheerio is a male terrier born Aug. 1, 2018. He is a loving, playful boy who had a rough start in life. After being mauled by another dog, he had to have one of his front legs amputated. Cheerio has adapted well to his situation and runs around in the yard with other dogs. He is very active and would do best with a playmate in his new home. For more information, email contacthalo@yahoo.com.

