Adopt a pet: Meet Chucky

This kitten is going to be a big boy!  He is only 6-month-old and is already big for his age.  Chucky is an independent guy who likes to observe his surroundings. For more information on this handsome fellow, contact verleneanddavid@sbcglobal.net.

