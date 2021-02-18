Adopt a pet: Meet Clover

Clover was born May 2, 2019 and is a sweet, loving, affectionate kitty. He loves tummy rubs and head scratches and has the softest fur. Clover is cat and dog friendly, and would prefer a home that is more on the quiet side. Please email his foster mom anangelrn@aol.com for further info.

