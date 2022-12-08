Adopt a pet: Meet Cookie

Who doesn’t like a Cookie that’s sweet and soft. This little fluff ball is thankful for a warm home for the holidays. She is full of energy and loves to play with her kitty friends and foster family. Her short legs don’t stop her from racing up the cat tree, through the tunnel and over obstacles. She loves to be held and purrs when pet. She can be vocal if she wants attention or separated from the other kitties. She has adjusted well to cats of all ages, large dogs, and her foster family. She will need to be adopted by a family that has another young kitten to play with. For a prompt response, please email Mari at mariward@comcast.net.
