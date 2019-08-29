Adopt a pet: Meet Cricket

Cricket is a Terrier mix born Nov. 1, 2017. She is very loving girl who gets along with other dogs and children over 7 years old. She is crate and house trained. She would love to be adopted into a family that will provide her with lots of love and attention. For more information, call 925-473-4642.

