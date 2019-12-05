Adopt a pet: Meet Dante

Dante loves to run around with other kittens, cats and small dogs. He really loves to cuddle on your lap and sleep on the bed with you. For more information on Dante, contact his HALO foster at koehnefam@comcast.net.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Morning Update
Daily news updates delivered at 6:00 a.m. keep you connected to your community.
The ePress Digital Newspaper
The digital version of your hometown weekly newspaper delivered Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Watch videos on the page, link to advertiser websites, and view slideshows!
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.