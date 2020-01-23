Adopt a pet: Meet Declan

Declan is a beautiful 8-month-old male who is a little shy at first, but give him time and he will sit in you lap, purr and give you kisses. He also loves playing with other cats. If you are interested, please contact Koehnefam@comcast.net.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Morning Update
Daily news updates delivered at 6:00 a.m. keep you connected to your community.
The ePress Digital Newspaper
The digital version of your hometown weekly newspaper delivered Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Watch videos on the page, link to advertiser websites, and view slideshows!
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.