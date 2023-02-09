Adopt a pet: Meet Diesel

How I love to be petted! My perfect home would have a friend or two for me to play with. Springs, strings, and toy mice are my favorite toys. Please email nancy.eccchalo@gmail.com to meet me. My name is Diesel, and I would love to meet you!

