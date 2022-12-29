Adopt a pet: Meet Dom and Leena

We are sweet and loving little sisters. We love to play with springs and feathers, and we love to be held and loved on. For more information on bonded sisters Dom and Leena, please call 925-783-6725 or 925-222-9919.

