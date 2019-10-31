Adopt a pet: Meet Duke

Duke is a 7-year-old male Chihuahua born July 8, 2012. He is a big love who will need to be on a weight loss and exercise program. He will need to be an only dog and in a home with children over the age of 8. He is a great boy looking for his forever home. For more information, call 925-473-4642.
