Adopt a pet: Meet Duke

Duke is a male Terrier/Chihuahua mix, born July 8, 2012. He is a lovebug who needs to find his forever home. He would like to be an only dog, but would be ok with one other dog in the home. He really is a great dog that would make a great companion to someone who is home and can give him attention. His adoption fees have been sponsored. For more information on Duke, call 925-473-4642.

