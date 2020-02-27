Adopt a pet: Meet Emmett

Emmett is a 4-year-old boy looking for a loving forever home. He loves to be with people and dogs, but does not like other cats. If you are interested, contact koehnefam@comcadt.net.
TRENDING: Bbq King Cook-off | Meredith Nunn | Brentwood Teachers Association
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Morning Update
Daily news updates delivered at 6:00 a.m. keep you connected to your community.
The ePress Digital Newspaper
The digital version of your hometown weekly newspaper delivered Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Watch videos on the page, link to advertiser websites, and view slideshows!
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.