Adopt a pet: Meet Frosty and Snow

These two male kittens will need to go to a home with an experienced cat person, as both need help with their social skills. Frosty has two very small light gray smudges on top of his head. Snow is all white. Both are shy and need time to come around, but in the right home, they will thrive. For more information, contact foster Sylvia Turner at girlgoyle7@gmail.com.
Buzz and Tucker were born Nov. 24, 2019, and are both male. They are a bonded pair that will need to be adopted together. More information about these two can be received by contacting verleneanddavid@sbcglobal.net.
