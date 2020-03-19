Adopt a pet: Meet Gunner

Gunner is a wonderful, male Spaniel, born approximately March 1, 2017. Gunner would do great with a senior or in a family with kids over 8 years old. He likes attention, so he would need a companion dog if he will be left at home. Gunner loves to go on walks and car rides. For more information, contact halo@yahoo.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Morning Update
Daily news updates delivered at 6:00 a.m. keep you connected to your community.
The ePress Digital Newspaper
The digital version of your hometown weekly newspaper delivered Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Watch videos on the page, link to advertiser websites, and view slideshows!
–
Brentwood Inspired Living Center
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.