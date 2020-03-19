Adopt a pet: Meet Gunner

Gunner is a wonderful, male Spaniel, born approximately March 1, 2017. Gunner would do great with a senior or in a family with kids over 8 years old.  He likes attention, so he would need a companion dog if he will be left at home. Gunner loves to go on walks and car rides. For more information, contact halo@yahoo.com.

