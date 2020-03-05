Adopt a pet: Meet Honey

Honey is an approximately 7-year-old spayed female terrier mix. This sweet girl does not have any teeth but can eat both soft food and small hard kibble. She is an affectionate lap dog who would do well in a home with children 5 and older. For more information, please contact us at 925-473-4642.

