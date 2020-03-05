Adopt a pet: Meet Honey

Honey is an approximately 7-year-old spayed female terrier mix. This sweet girl does not have any teeth but can eat both soft food and small hard kibble. She is an affectionate lap dog who would do well in a home with children 5 and older. For more information, please contact us at 925-473-4642.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Morning Update
Daily news updates delivered at 6:00 a.m. keep you connected to your community.
The ePress Digital Newspaper
The digital version of your hometown weekly newspaper delivered Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Watch videos on the page, link to advertiser websites, and view slideshows!
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.