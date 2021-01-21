Adopt a pet: Meet Isis and Kismet

This is a bonded pair of sisters, born on Oct. 20, 2020. They will need to be adopted together. Isis is a dark chocolate Persian mix. She is a sweet fluff ball that loves to play. Kismet is a velvety black pantherette. She loves chasing Isis and purrs loudly as soon as she gets near you. For more information contact contacthalo@yahoo.com

