Adopt a pet: Meet Jasper and Roxie

Jasper and Roxie

Jasper and Roxie are bonded siblings. They are three-months-old. Jasper is a male, Roxie is a female. Both are very sweet. They must be adopted together. For more information please email verleneanddavid@sbcglobal.net

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags