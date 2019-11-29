Adopt a pet: Meet Lexy

Lexy has been in a foster home way too long and is desperately looking for a family to love her. She is an affectionate, 10-year-old female terrier and Chihuahua mix. She is a great companion. She is spayed, housebroken and does well in a crate. All her adoption fees have been donated. For more information, email starshalodogs@yahoo.com or call 925-473-4642.

