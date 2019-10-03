Adopt a pet: Meet Lil Bit

Lil Bit is a 5-month-old Chihuahua born April 18. He is the smallest of his siblings but also the toughest. He is a typical puppy who loves to play a lot, and then go to sleep. He is looking for a loving family to take him home. It is recommended he has another dog to play with and keep him company. For more information, call 925-473-4642.

