Adopt a pet: Meet Lil Bit

Lil Bit is a 5-month-old Chihuahua born April 18. He is the smallest of his siblings but also the toughest. He is a typical puppy who loves to play a lot, and then go to sleep. He is looking for a loving family to take him home. It is recommended he has another dog to play with and keep him company. For more information, call 925-473-4642.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Morning Update
Daily news updates delivered at 6:00 a.m. keep you connected to your community.
The ePress Digital Newspaper
The digital version of your hometown weekly newspaper delivered Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Watch videos on the page, link to advertiser websites, and view slideshows!
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.