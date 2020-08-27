Adopt a pet: Meet Ma’dude

Ma’dude is an 8-week-old orange/white male with green eyes and medium length coat. He’s sweet, playful and purrs like crazy whether you’re petting him or not. Send text to 408-540-8424 for more information on this sweet boy.

