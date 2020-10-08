Adopt a pet: Meet Mabel and Margaret

These 2.5-month-old kittens are a bonded pair and will need to be adopted together. Mabel is a Tortie and Margaret is a tabby. They make a very sweet pair and love chasing each other around and snuggling. For more information, email verleneanddavid@sbcglobal.net.

